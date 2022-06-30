Ezra Miller did not get into a fight with Austin Butler, a source close to Butler told The Daily Beast.

The fake encounter appears to have originated in a June 28 tweet claiming that Butler punched Miller during an argument at a pub in Tokyo. Similar stories have been published by Instagram’s celebrity gossip maven Deuxmoi and the buzzy Twitter account Pop Crave.

Butler never went to a pub in the Japanese capital, a source close to him says, adding that the Elvis star didn’t run into Miller during his time promoting the movie there.

Nevertheless, the story got some traction online, where it’s been liked and shared thousands of times by readers who are now used to Miller’s global trail of destruction.

On Thursday, Variety published interviews with two women who fell prey to the troubled actor’s alleged physical and emotional abuse.

One of the women, who declined to share her name out of concerns for her privacy, came forward as the one who was placed in a chokehold and pushed to the ground by Miller in a widely circulated video from 2020.

She says she asked Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, about scars on their feet. They replied that they were battle scars, prompting the woman to joke that she “could take” Miller in a fight.

Miller allegedly replied, “You really want to fight?” One of the woman’s friends tried to defuse the situation, which only got Miller angrier and prompted them to rush outside the bar to meet the woman.

“I think it’s just fun and games—but then it wasn’t,” she said. “All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’”

Miller’s behavior was corroborated by others at the Prikið Kaffihús pub in Reykjavík, including then-bartender Carlos Reynir.

“There was always something with Ezra,” Reynir said.

Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once after throwing a chair at a woman.

A woman by the name of Nadia, who declined to share her last name, told Variety that it’s all part of a pattern of “jet-set abuse.”

She said she met Miller at an art opening in Los Angeles in January 2020 and didn’t recognize them at first, though they quickly struck up a conversation and developed a mostly text-based friendship.

Though she says she began receiving “pretty adult, X-rated” texts from Miller, she adds that they stopped as soon as she asked them to.

In February 2022, she said she invited Miller to visit her in Berlin for a film festival shortly after he finished filming The Flash. They arrived in the city seemingly out of nowhere early one morning, and she invited them to stay at her place. Miller appeared to be on their best behavior, Nadia said, until she saw they were rolling a cigarette and asked them to please smoke outside.

“That just set them off,” Nadia said. “I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

The story tracks with other allegations against Miller, who seems to appropriate the language of social justice to complain about being called out for his aggressive and dangerous behavior.

Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that a woman and her 12-year-old daughter were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after an altercation at a neighbor’s home in Greenfield, Massachusetts, about 40 miles from Miller’s ranch in Vermont.

The actor allegedly accused the child’s mother of cultural appropriation for referring to her friends as “her tribe.” Miller also claimed that the board game Parcheesi has Rastafarian roots, prompting the mother’s neighbor, who is half-Black, to ask him which sect of the Rastafari movement it originated from.

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face,” the neighbor said. “They said, ‘You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’”

“I was very caught off-guard,” the neighbor added. “Then they opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

Miller appears to have a profound interest in cultivating friendships with minors.

The Massachusetts girl told The Daily Beast that Miller was “weirdly drawn to me” and complimented her style excessively. Her mother believes they were under the influence of something.

“It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

Additionally, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes were granted a protective order against Miller after accusing them of using “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway” over their daughter, according to TMZ. Miller met Iron Eyes in 2016, when she was 12 years old

Shortly after the news broke, Tokata took to Instagram to praise Miller for their “loving support and invaluable protection.”

The Flash, Miller’s full-length feature debut in the DC Extended Universe, is still set to premiere June 2023.