12-Year-Old Granted Order of Protection Against Ezra Miller

On Wednesday, a mother and her 12-year-old child traveled to their local courthouse in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor’s home and acted inappropriately toward the nonbinary youngster.

The news comes on the heels of a number of other disturbing allegations that have surfaced against the 29-year-old, best known for their turn as The Flash in Justice League. (Miller is also nonbinary).

Last week, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes requested that a court issue a protective order against Miller, stating in court documents that the actor met Tokata six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23, and that “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The parents also accused Miller of influencing Tokata’s decision to come out as nonbinary transgender. (An unverified Instagram account presumed to belong to Tokata denied the claims.) The court has been unable to locate Miller to serve them the papers, and Miller deleted their Instagram Wednesday afternoon—but not before posting a series of memes mocking the authorities for their inability to find them.

Creator Mia Solange took to TikTok in April to accuse Miller of being a “#abuser,” while the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct, harassment, and allegedly throwing at chair at a woman. On top of all that, in 2020, a video went viral of Miller attacking a young female fan in Iceland, though local authorities declined to investigate the incident.

In the Massachusetts case, The Daily Beast reviewed a copy of the protection order signed by a judge and spoke with the 12-year-old accuser, their mother, and another neighbor who was present; the case docket has not been posted on the court’s online system, so the official complaint made by the child’s mother was not available.

The Daily Beast also reviewed contemporaneous text messages sent by the mother and the neighbor as well as photographs that corroborated parts of their accounts of the night in question. We are withholding names for privacy reasons.

On the evening of Feb. 2, the trio contend that Miller was present at the downstairs neighbor’s home in Greenfield, which is located about 40 miles from the actor’s ranch in Stamford, Vermont. That neighbor is in a band with Whitney Suters, a musician who is close friends with Miller.

“[Miller] was wearing a bulletproof vest—and I had no idea until later that they were armed,” recalls the visiting neighbor.

Tensions began brewing when the mother says she mentioned doing some traveling recently with “her tribe” of people, leading Miller to snap at her and accuse her of cultural appropriation. Then, a conversation about board games allegedly went sideways when, after Miller claimed that the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots, the visiting neighbor—who is half-Black—questioned Miller as to which sect of the Rastafari movement it originated from.

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face,” the visiting neighbor tells me. “They said, ‘You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’” “I was very caught off-guard,” the visiting neighbor continues. “Then they opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

Next, according to the visiting neighbor, the mother, and the child, Miller focused their attention on the then-11-year-old, saying, “I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

They say Miller proceeded to turn to the mother, who dresses Goth, and accused her of being a witch and a vampire, repeatedly yelling at her, “Do you want to drink my blood? Do you!?”

Miller then came back to the child and allegedly began pestering them with compliments—at one point moving their chair closer to them, uncomfortably hugging them and touching their hips, requesting that they add the actor on Instagram, and telling the child—who expressed their interest in horses—that they would acquire several horses and the child could help them care for the herd on their Vermont farm.

“They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great,” the child remembers. “It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

The mother and visiting neighbor both believe that Miller may have been “under the influence” due to their dilated pupils and erratic behavior. Miller apologized for the outburst before returning to the home on June 4, dressed as a cowboy, without incident. Ever since the Tokata Iron Eyes news broke, however, they haven’t seen or heard from them since.

A representative for Miller could not immediately be reached for comment.