No Evidence That Gritty Assaulted 13-Year-Old Boy: Police
Philadelphia police said on Monday that investigators found no evidence that Flyers mascot Gritty physically assaulted a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center in November. A Delaware man, Chris Greenwell, filed a police complaint on behalf of his son, Brandon, on Dec. 21, claiming that the fuzzy, googly-eyed mascot “took a running start” and “punched my son as hard as he could,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Greenwell said a chiropractor diagnosed his son with a back bruise, however there was no video footage of the incident. An investigation of the incident conducted by South Detective Division determined that “the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged,” according to a Philadelphia Police Department news release, which also stated that the probe is complete and no longer active. The person wearing the mascot costume has not been identified.