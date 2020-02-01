No Jail Time for Ex-Cop Convicted of Raping Woman After Domestic Violence Call
A former El Paso, Texas, cop convicted of raping a woman he met while responding to a domestic violence situation got a no-jail sentence after his family and lawyer argued he might be a target in prison. A jury took just two hours to find William Ollie Alexander guilty of sexual assault on Thursday; the next day they gave him a 10-year suspended sentence, the El Paso Times reported. That means he will be on probation and has to register as a sex offender, but will not do any time. Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence Alexander to up to 15 years, as the victim reported her assault destroyed her sense of trust and left her afraid to have children. “This is something I will never forget. It was the worst day of my life,” she said, according to the Times.