No More Classified Docs Found in Pence’s Office
The Department of Justice didn’t uncover any more classified documents during a search of ex-Vice President Mike Pence’s former office for his nonprofit Advancing American Freedom, according to the Associated Press. Investigators scooped up just one binder “with approximately three previously redacted documents,” Devin O’Malley, a Pence adviser, said. The binder itself is thought to contain the ex-veep’s 2020 debate prep. “The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter,” O’Malley said. The search comes after “a small number” of classified documents were found at Pence’s home in Indiana.