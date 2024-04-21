‘No More Suffering’: Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Reveals Why He Voted Against Israel Aid
ENOUGH
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for a strategy change in Gaza when he explained why he voted against sending more aid to Israel on Sunday. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Khanna said, “This was a stance against a blank check for Netanyahu and offensive weapons unconditionally while he’s talking about going into Rafah when we know more women and children are going to die.” Hours earlier, the assault on the Gazan city of Rafah began, with Israeli airstrikes killing 22 people, most of whom were children. Khanna said that although he had long supported Israel’s defense and voted for more aid, “there has to be a change in strategy and no more famine and suffering in Gaza.” A day earlier, he released a joint statement with other Democrats that explained their “no” votes, criticized Netanyahu for apparently abandoning the hostages, and called for a ceasefire. “When faced with the question of whether to provide offensive aid to further this conflict, we believe there is a moral imperative to find another path,” they wrote.