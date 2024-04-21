CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘No More Suffering’: Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Reveals Why He Voted Against Israel Aid

    ENOUGH

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation that would temporarily halt U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for a strategy change in Gaza when he explained why he voted against sending more aid to Israel on Sunday. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Khanna said, “This was a stance against a blank check for Netanyahu and offensive weapons unconditionally while he’s talking about going into Rafah when we know more women and children are going to die.” Hours earlier, the assault on the Gazan city of Rafah began, with Israeli airstrikes killing 22 people, most of whom were children. Khanna said that although he had long supported Israel’s defense and voted for more aid, “there has to be a change in strategy and no more famine and suffering in Gaza.” A day earlier, he released a joint statement with other Democrats that explained their “no” votes, criticized Netanyahu for apparently abandoning the hostages, and called for a ceasefire. “When faced with the question of whether to provide offensive aid to further this conflict, we believe there is a moral imperative to find another path,” they wrote.

    Read it at The Hill