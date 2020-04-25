CHEAT SHEET
    No One in Puerto Rico Has Received a $1200 Coronavirus Stimulus Check, San Juan Mayor Says

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    MSNBC

    The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico said Saturday that the U.S. territory is facing a laundry list of difficulties in its coronavirus recovery efforts—and that it is still waiting on stimulus checks. Speaking to MSNBC, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said, “No one in Puerto Rico has received their $1200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government. We’re having problems with a local $500 check that the governor said was going to be distributed.” She added that the territory has a backlog of 130,000 applications for unemployment benefits that have gone unfulfilled and similar difficulties with requests for food stamps. 

