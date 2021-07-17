No One Wants to Host Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rally
CANCELED
Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hope the third time might be the charm for finding a California venue to host their “America First” rally, scheduled for tonight. Two venues, the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills and the Riverside Convention Center, canceled on the pair after protesters flooded the respective owners with complaints. As The Orange County Register reports, city council members also chimed in to voice their concern, with Riverside City Council member Ronald Fierro saying, “The hateful and racist rhetoric that will be perpetrated at this event by these two well-known extremists has absolutely no place in our City.” But good news to anyone who RSVPed for the free event (“VIP” tickets cost $250): it is scheduled to take place at the Anaheim Event Center—for now.