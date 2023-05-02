No One Wants to Own Up to Funding Ron DeSantis’ Globetrotting

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hand with South Korea's Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2023.

    Gyeonggi Province/Yonhap via REUTERS

    Ron DeSantis has been trotting the globe, making stops in Texas, Japan, South Korea, Israel, England and Boston all on one chartered jet last week. But no one wants to admit where the money for these excursions came from, according to reporting from Politico. The governor’s office said no taxpayer money was spent on those flights, and a spokesperson affiliated with DeSantis declined to comment. No expenses were listed in DeSantis’ campaign finance report either. Previously, it was stated that the trip would be funded by private donations to the economic development agency Enterprise Florida, but a spokesperson wouldn’t say why a pricey private jet was used or how much the bill was. Similarly, DeSantis made a three-city stop in February on flights that, again, no one knows who paid for. Under a new proposed bill in Florida’s state House, DeSantis’ travel mysteries could get even more mysterious. The bill would shield him and other top state officials from scrutiny for travel records associated with taxpayer-funded travel. It wouldn’t just apply to his travel records going forward, either—it would also place a veil on all past trips. Supporters of the legislation say it’s necessary for security purposes.

