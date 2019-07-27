No One’s Buying Donald Trump’s A$AP Rocky Protection Racket

The A$AP Rocky controversy has been yet another reminder that President Donald Trump has always had a convenient veneer to mask his clear and present racism: his apparent affinity for black celebrities.

In a particularly awkward scene at the White House last week, flanked by Buzz Aldrin and other NASA legends for what was supposed to be a commemoration of the Apollo 11 mission, Trump delivered a rambling answer to a question raised about the recent arrest and detainment of rapper A$AP Rocky for assault in Sweden.

Trump claimed that the White House was actively negotiating the rapper’s release, following the dissemination of conflicting videos which suggested that the 30-year-old was either defending himself or was the aggressor in a violent encounter while touring overseas.