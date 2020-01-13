‘No Passport Required’ Lets You Explore the World’s Cuisines Without Leaving America

No Passport Required is returning for its second season of exploring the rich diversity of global food culture across the country. This season joins Chef Marcus Samuelsson as he continues his journey to six new cities to unearth unique culinary traditions in America’s immigrant communities. Travel from the Philippines to Portugal to Armenia—all without leaving America. From West African soul food in Houston to deep Chinese culinary traditions in Las Vegas, find out how food connects us all.
Watch the trailer and tune in or stream the new season of No Passport Required next Monday, January 20, at 9/8c on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App.