No Seat at the Table for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris opened her historic presidential bid in Oakland, California in January to a crowd of over 22,000 people. She suspended it in December, telling followers that “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

I happened to be on CNN discussing impeachment when the news broke, and it was a bit surreal discussing it as the lone black woman on that panel, and as a sorority sister of Kamala’s (we are both Alpha Kappa Alpha women). I felt sadness and disappointment that the “sister” who had everything in the world going for her still could not crack that glass ceiling for women, and most certainly for women like her and me.

Harris, was always a long shot to get the Democratic nomination. Yes, she’s a sitting United States Senator from the largest state in the union, and a former state attorney general. Smart. Attractive. Gives a good speech, connects well with people and has raised millions.