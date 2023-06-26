Pride Revelers Flee NYC Park for Second Straight Year After False Report of Gunfire
LOUD AND PROUD
Celebration turned to confusion and panic in a New York City park on Sunday evening, with video of the scene showing Pride revelers scrambling to clear the area. A reason for the stampede in Washington Square Park was not immediately clear, but a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that “there were no shots fired” and the public was in “no danger.” The incident was a near repeat of a similar event in Washington Square Park during Pride 2022, when attendees fled the scene after panic was sparked by what police attributed to fireworks being set off. Asked if Sunday’s stampede had been caused by fireworks, the NYPD spokesperson replied, “We don’t know.” Witnesses reported seeing a fight break out in the park just prior to the stampede, according to a videographer who posted footage of the scene to Twitter. A clip shared by another photographer on the scene showed a heavy police presence building up on the periphery of the park.