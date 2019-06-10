No Spoilers: Bernie Better Not Throw 2020 to Trump

Bernie Sanders is the most popular senator in America, according to the last 11 Morning Consult polls, a distinction that may say as much about the institution and its fall from grace as the curmudgeonly junior senator from Vermont.

The Brooklyn-born Sanders is a man of many myths, chief among them that his fans believe the Democratic nomination was stolen from him in 2016, and that he’s still an outsider despite being in Congress for 30 years.

Until Joe Biden entered the presidential race, Sanders was the frontrunner. He had the highest poll rating and he’d raised more money than any of the other candidates. The latest Morning Consult poll has Sanders at 20 percent among Democratic primary voters, 18 points behind Biden. It’s early of course, but the ranking foreshadows another epic battle between an avatar of the establishment and a campaign driven by grievance—supported this time by many fans who believe that the 2016 nomination was rightfully his, and that he could have saved the country from Donald Trump if it weren’t for an out-of-touch and corrupt Democratic establishment.