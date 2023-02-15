‘No Survivors’ After Military Helicopter Crashes in Alabama
BLACK HAWK DOWN
Several people have reportedly died after a military helicopter crashed near Huntsville, Alabama, Wednesday. There were “no survivors” found in the aircraft’s wreckage, Don Webster, a spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., told News 19 in Huntsville. Alabama authorities also confirmed that the helicopter was a UH-60, otherwise known as a Black Hawk. It remains a mystery where the aircraft originated; the Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army facility located near the site of the crash, said the aircraft was not associated with its fleet. “Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops,” the facility said in a statement. The FAA acknowledged that a crash had occurred but has not yet confirmed any details.