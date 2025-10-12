Cheat Sheet
‘No Survivors’ in Tennessee Plant Explosion

TRAGEDY IN TENNESSEE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 10.11.25 9:02PM EDT 
An explosion has been reported at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer, Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area along the Hickman County/Humphreys County line.
An explosion has been reported at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer, Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area along the Hickman County/Humphreys County line. The Daily Beast/NewsChannel5

Everyone on site at the explosives plant that blew up in Tennessee on Friday is thought to have been killed, officials have confirmed. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news briefing on Saturday that “no survivors” have been found during ongoing recovery efforts. “I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility, and at this time we’ve recovered no survivors,” he told reporters about operations at the Accurate Energetic Systems facility near McEwen. The number of individuals thought to be on site at the time has been revised down to 16. “We can assume that they are deceased at this point,” Davis said. The families of those involved have been notified. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, with officials saying it could take weeks or months and that foul play cannot be ruled out at this stage. Imagery of the blast taken by NewsChannel5 shows the explosion, which occurred at around 7:45 a.m., obliterated the building. “As we get into this, we find it even more devastating than what we thought initially,” Davis said.

2
Pop Star Pauses Concert to Say ‘F*** ICE’
ICE SLAMMED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.11.25 4:04PM EDT 
Chappell Roan on Saturday Night Live. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Singer Chappell Roan took a break from her concert in Pasadena, California, to bash ICE on Friday. Roan, at a performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium, said “F--- ICE forever” to resounding cheers and applause. The 27-year-old pop star, who’s been on a mini U.S. tour, has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Last September she told her fans that she’s “not voting for” Trump; however, she also said “there are problems on both sides.” That same night at a different show, Chance the Rapper performed in Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion with an all-caps message on a screen behind the stage that read “F--- ICE.” The Windy City rapper echoed the words in a song he released in August called “Drapetomania.” The federal agency started performing raids in Chicago in early September as part of “Operation Midway Blitz.” Three months prior, immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles resulted in massive protests in June. Both musicians join ample public outcry in response to the escalating aggression from ICE in cities across the U.S.

3
Stars Pay Tribute to Diane Keaton: ‘A Complete Original’
A STAR REMEMBERED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.11.25 7:01PM EDT 
Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Diane Keaton, who died in California at the age of 79 on Saturday, is being remembered by numerous Hollywood stars. Her First Wives Club co-star, Bette Midler, shared a black-and-white image of Keaton on Instagram, along with a caption calling her a “complete original.” She added, “I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.” Another of Keaton’s co-stars, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who portrayed Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride film series, also remembered her in an Instagram post. She captioned two images of the pair on screen together, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life.” Viola Davis shared a clip of Oscar-winning star singing her song “First Christmas.” She wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood." Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Instagram that Keaton’s death “breaks my heart.” Octavia Spencer also paid tribute to the Annie Hall star on Instagram, whom she called “a true original.” Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25.

4
‘Family Matters’ Star Arrested at U.S. Border
A FAMILY DISPUTE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.11.25 1:50PM EDT 
Darius McCrary at the fifth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Family Matters actor Darius McCrary was arrested in California near the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The sitcom star was taken into custody on Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol for an out-of-state felony warrant, which McCrary’s representative told TMZ was ordered in Michigan. He is being held without bail. His charges result from allegedly skipping out on a court appearance regarding missed child support payments. Authorities call McCrary’s case a “fugitive arrest.” The actor, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s hit TV show, is being held at a San Diego jail with a court date set for Oct. 15. McCrary has been arrested twice, most recently in 2023, for missing child support payments. Court documents showed that he owed over $52,000. The actor’s legal troubles follow his marriage to former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner, according to People. They separated in 2017 and officially divorced in 2019. McCrary, who’s made appearances in Snowfall and Anger Management, agreed to pay $1,366 a month in child support for their daughter.

5
JFK’s Grandson Spotted Schmoozing Amid Buzz of Political Run
EATING HIM UP
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.11.25 11:42AM EDT 
Jack Schlossberg added in the vlog: "I am not only athletic and handsome but I’m smart and funny.”
Randy Holmes/Randy Holmes/Disney

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, was spotted socializing at an event that tests political appeal, a political insider told PageSix. The Democrat, 32, was at the Carnegie Hall Opening Gala on Tuesday, which had guests in attendance such as Edie Falco, Fran Lebowitz, Lena Hall, Cynthia Rowley and Candace Bushnell. One source told PageSix that Schlossberg seemed “subdued, different than his Internet personality,” which is defined by posts that often poke fun at Conservative politicians, like JD Vance and his own cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Another source said, “He worked the room and people were eating him up. He was polished. It wasn’t ‘Wild West.’” The Harvard Law School graduate also recently announced he’s forming an exploratory committee to run for Congress in New York. The high-class event, which a source told PageSix is “a ‘must do’ on any political player’s bingo card,” kicked off Carnegie’s 2025-2026 season with songs from “West Side Story,” followed by a dinner.

6
Trump, 79, Drops Bizarre Rap Video
‘SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 10.11.25 1:28AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg attend the COMEDY CENTRAL Roast of Donald Trump at the Hammerstein Ballroom on March 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg attend the COMEDY CENTRAL Roast of Donald Trump at the Hammerstein Ballroom on March 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

President Donald Trump has just dropped his latest promotional video like it’s hot on Truth Social—soundtracked, inconceivably, to Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit “The Next Episode.” The short clip features an excerpt from Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since beginning his second term. Delivered in March, the speech features the line: “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation... to secure the border, but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” As Republicans rise to deliver a standing ovation in the clip, the song’s iconic muted guitar riff kicks in incongruously. The track features Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg and includes the infamous outro line: “smoke weed everyday.” It has been streamed over 1.2 billion times on Spotify. Snoop previously feuded with Trump after staging a mock assassination of the president in a 2017 music video, but has since changed his tune, performing in January at the “Crypto Ball” inauguration party. Dre has previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene for her use of the song “Still D.R.E.” in a promotional video.

7
Video Captures Mark Sanchez’s Weird Moves Before Alleged Attack
THE WANDERER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.10.25 11:09PM EDT 
Mark Sanchez
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was captured on film wandering—and at times stumbling—around downtown Indianapolis last week shortly before his alleged assault of an elderly truck driver. Video obtained Friday by TMZ shows the odd movements of the Fox Sports analyst from just after midnight Saturday until about 12:30 a.m., when he fled an alleyway, bloodied. Sanchez is seen running from the scene of the alleged battery holding his abdomen. While being treated in the hospital the following day for stab wounds, Sanchez was arrested. His charge was later bumped up from a misdemeanor to felony battery, given the extent of the injuries to 69-year-old Perry Tole. In the video, Tole is seen driving his service truck into the alley, which Sanchez seems to run toward about 20 minutes later. Prosecutors say Tole first used pepper spray on Sanchez, but then pulled a knife in self-defense. The altercation was parking-related, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday. Sanchez has pleaded not guilty. After the charge was upgraded to felony battery, Tole filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports, which he accuses of negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

8
‘The Vampire Lestat’ Has Cast Its Queen of the Damned
👑
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.11.25 4:16AM EDT 
Published 10.10.25 10:55PM EDT 
Aaliyah in 'Queen of the Damned'
Warner Bros. Pictures

The third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has found its Akasha. Ugandan-British actress Sheila Atim, who has starred in such films as The Woman King, Pinocchio and Mufasa: The Lion King as well as TV shows like Harlots and The Underground Railroad, will play the Queen of the Damned in the upcoming season, which is still in production. Akasha, nicknamed the Queen of the Damned due to her status as the first vampire, was previously played by R&B singer Aaliyah in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, which was released six months after the 22-year-old’s death in a plane crash. While the AMC show’s third season, subtitled The Vampire Lestat, focuses on Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt and draws from Rice’s novel of the same name, beloved characters like Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac and Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy will also return. The news of Atim’s casting was confirmed at the show’s NYCC panel on Friday, where fans were also treated to an extended first look at the highly anticipated upcoming season. The Vampire Lestat will premiere on AMC in 2026.

9
Oscar Nominee Wants to Reprise Iconic Sci-Fi Role
RIPLEY REDUX
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 9:47PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Sigourney Weaver speaks onstage at Sigourney Weaver on ALIEN and Beyond during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

Sigourney Weaver, 76, is ready to make a return to the Alien universe. Weaver, who received an Academy Award nomination for her role as Ellen Ripley in the 1986 sequel Aliens, revealed a meeting she had with Disney about reprising the iconic character. She said Friday on a New York Comic Con panel that Walter Hill, who produced all the films in the series, wrote a script that has Ripley back in the franchise. She never planned to reprise her role, she said, “but what Walter has written... seems so true to me.” The script is not yet feature-length, but “it’s a very strong first 50 pages,” Weaver said. “I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.” Weaver’s breakthrough role was in the series’ first film, Alien, which came out in 1979; she exited the universe after the fourth film, Alien: Resurrection, in 1997. But Weaver clarified that the potential film would be “a very different kind of Alien.” She said, “It would not be running around airshafts,” but it would be “scary, of course, the Alien does show up, inevitable.”

10
Sia’s Ex Seeks a Fortune in Spousal Support Battle
BREADWINNER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.10.25 5:24PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Australian singer-songwriter Sia poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Australian singer-songwriter Sia poses in the press room during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage) Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Sia’s soon-to-be ex-husband is not walking away from his marriage quietly. Daniel Bernard, who wed the singer in 2022, is seeking $250,856 per month in spousal support from his estranged wife, TMZ reported. Additionally, court documents show that Bernard is seeking at least $300,000 in attorney costs and $200,000 in forensic accounting fees. The “Chandelier” singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, filed for divorce in March of this year after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the filing, it was revealed that the two share a child, and Sia has requested full legal and physical custody. Bernard stated that the couple’s living expenses in their Los Angeles home ranged between $400,000 and $500,000 per month, and that he has had no income since April 1 because the singer had taken control of their joint venture, Modern Medicine, including his salary. He claims his sole source of income is monthly payments from Sia under stipulated orders, which only extend through Oct. 1, and is asking the court “to level the playing field.” Bernard is Sia’s second husband. In 2016, the singer split from documentarian Erik Anders Lang after two years of marriage. “That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed,” she told Zane Lowe in an interview about her first divorce.

