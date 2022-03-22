No Survivors of Horror Plane Crash, China Says
LOST
There are no survivors of the plane crash that saw a Boeing 737-800 dive nose first into mountainous countryside Monday, Chinese state media said Tuesday. “Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with which contact was lost have been found,” China’s state broadcaster reported. The China Eastern airplane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Chinese aviation authority said, making Monday’s disaster, which ignited a fire visible from space, the worst crash in a decade. Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for the rescue to be an “all-out effort” and vowed to hold a thorough investigation into the crash. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern’s fleet have been grounded. Boeing said it was “working to gather more information.” The plane plummeted 30,000 feet in less than 90 seconds, and its horrifying death dive was caught on CCTV cameras.