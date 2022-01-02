‘No Worries’ Makes Annual List of Phrases to Banish

CHEAT SHEET
The persnickety language police at Lake Superior State University have released their annual list of phrases that should be banished—and let’s just say Twitter is not going to be happy about these choices. “Wait, what?” topped the list, with the university decreeing that “the two-part halting interrogative is disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d.” Other colloquialisms on the roster include “You’re on mute,” “no worries,” “asking for a friend,” “new normal,” “circle back,” and “deep dive.” Disagree? Just put Lake Superior on mute—no worries from us.