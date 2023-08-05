Noah Gragson Suspended By NASCAR for Liking Insensitive Meme About George Floyd
BAD TURN
NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club have suspended driver Noah Gragson indefinitely for liking an insensitive meme about George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white cop kneeled on his neck for nine minutes—an encounter captured on video and ignited massive protests. On Saturday, Legacy Motor Club announced that the 25-year-old driver’s actions “do not represent the values of our team” and that Josh Berry would replace him in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan. Gragson apologized on Twitter, writing, “I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”