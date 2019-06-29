CHEAT SHEET
Mother Arrested in Toddler Noah Tomlin’s Disappearance
The mother of missing 2-year-old Noah Tomlin has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect, according to the Hampton, Virginia police department. The toddler, who is presumed dead, reportedly disappeared from his bedroom after Julia Tomlin, 34, put him to sleep in his jammies and diaper around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Julia reported her child missing to police around 10 hours later and was initially cooperative in the investigation, police say. As state police, the FBI, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management joined the frantic search for little Noah, Julia sent a statement to 13NewsNow on Wednesday night: “I'm working real hard with law enforcement to help find my baby. I can't have my location known or whereabouts of my other children for their safety.” Later, the mother of three added that Noah “doesn't walk well. His pediatrician said there are signs of him being autistic ... he walks but still [stumbles],” and that “Noah belongs home, his family loves and misses him.”
Meanwhile, the tragic search for Noah's body continues, according to Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult. “Nobody wants to drop it...They want to find Noah,” he said, according to CNN.