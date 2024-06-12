Noam Chomsky has been hospitalized in Brazil as he recovers from a massive stroke, his wife told the Associated Press. The 95-year-old linguist is receiving treatment in a São Paulo hospital, Valeria Chomsky said, adding that he was transported there from the U.S. once he was able to travel after his stroke in June 2023. The outspoken left-wing critic has been left with difficulty speaking and impairments on the right side of his body, she said, confirming an earlier report in Brazilian media that said he “has difficulty speaking, and the right side of his body is numb.” The anti-war activist, who has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and stoked controversy by arguing Ukraine should make concessions to stop Russia’s war there, has not been seen in public since last June. The University of São Paulo is considering appointing him an ad hoc professor of linguistics and political science if he recovers from his stroke, according to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.
