Nobel Awards Medicine Prize to Three Scientists Who Made Pioneering Oxygen Discovery

Read it at Nobel Prize
Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their pioneering discoveries of how cells can sense and adapt to oxygen availability. The Nobel Assembly named the three scientists Monday morning as William G. Kaelin Jr., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, and Gregg L. Semenza. They found out how cells can change depending on how much oxygen is available. The discovery could provide new ways to fight anemia, cancer, and many other diseases. The panel said the three had “revealed the mechanism for one of life’s most essential adaptive processes.”