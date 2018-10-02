Nobel Chief: Suu Kyi’s Peace Prize Will Not Be Withdrawn

CHEAT SHEET
Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s Nobel Peace Prize won’t be revoked even though some of her actions since winning the award in 1991 have been “regrettable,” the head of the Nobel Foundation has said. The Myanmar leader has been widely criticized for failing to protect Muslim Rohingya from mass killings by Myanmar’s military with “genocidal intent” in an operation that drove more than 700,000 refugees across the border to Bangladesh. “We see what she’s been doing in Myanmar has been questioned a lot and we stand for human rights, that’s one of our core values,” said Lars Heikensten, the head of the Nobel Foundation. “So of course to the extent that she’s responsible for that, that is very regrettable.” He went on to say it wouldn’t “make sense” to withdraw her award, saying it would force the panel to be in “constant discussions” about what winners do after they receive the prize.