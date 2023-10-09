CHEAT SHEET
Nobel Economics Prize Goes to Rare Female Winner for Gender Gap Study
The 2023 Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for her research examining the origins of the gender gap in the workplace, the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences announced on Monday. “Understanding women’s role in the labor market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” committee chair Jakob Svensson said in the announcement, according to the Associated Press. That gender gap isn’t foreign to the committee; only three women, including Goldin, have been awarded the economic honor in the prize’s history.