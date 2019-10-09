CHEAT SHEET

    Nobel Prize in Chemistry Goes to Lithium-Ion Battery Inventors

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to three scientists who developed the lithium-ion battery. John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino have each had integral roles in the development of the batteries now used every day. “Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” the Nobel committee said. “Through their work, this year’s Chemistry laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil-fuel-free society.” Whittingham developed the first functional lithium battery in the early 1970s, Goodenough doubled the lithium battery’s potential, and Yoshino eliminated pure lithium from the battery, making them much safer. A prize of 9 million Swedish krona, around $900,000, will be shared equally among the three.

