Nobel-Winning Poet Louise Glück Dies at 80
‘UNMISTAKABLE POETIC VOICE’
Louise Glück, whose widely celebrated poetry earned her the Nobel Prize in literature, has died at 80, her editor confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday. Glück’s sprawling works earned her nearly endless accolades throughout her more than 60-year career, including a Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and a Nobel Prize in 2020, with judges commending “her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” President Barack Obama presented her with the National Humanities Medal in 2016. “The advantage of poetry over life is that poetry, if it is sharp enough, may last,” Glück once wrote. She authored more than a dozen poetry books that were widely lauded in the literary world, with The Wild Iris earning Glück her Pulitzer. Glück, twice divorced, is survived by her son, Noah.