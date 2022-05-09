Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With His Girlfriend Fails to Get Off on Probation
TO THE SLAMMER
A judge sentenced a Georgia man to 45 days in prison Monday for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nolan Harold Kidd, 21, testified that he heard the call from then-President Donald Trump to protest the vote certification, and his boss at a Coca-Cola bottling plant granted him leave to answer that call. A judge said Kidd was among the “first wave” of rioters who streamed into the Capitol by breaching a side door. Photos show Kidd with his girlfriend, Savannah Danielle McDonald, draped in Trump gear as they stormed the building steps, took selfies inside, and loitered with the horned QAnon Shaman. Both Kidd and McDonald were arrested in June and the Kidd faced four charges, including disruptive conduct. McDonald will be sentenced Tuesday. Though Kidd asked the judge to consider sentencing him to probation instead of jail time, she declined, claiming it wouldn’t be “appropriate” punishment.