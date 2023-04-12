Your Dog’s Days of Eating Nutrition-Less Kibble Are Over Thanks to Nom Nom’s Vet-Backed Whole Food Meals
BONE APPÉTIT
We know that your dog loves you and that you love your dog. The phrase “man’s best friend” had to come from somewhere. (Apparently, King Frederick of Prussia said it in 1789, and it’s stuck around ever since, just like humans’ love for these adorably chaotic canines.) We all know the importance of taking care of our health with proper nutrition–including eating protein, vegetables, vitamins, minerals, etc.–so why wouldn’t we want the same for Charlie or Daisy? (I don’t mean kids from the ’60s. I mean your dogs.)
In honor of National Pet Month, Nom Nom is offering 50% off your first order of its fresh dog food that’s jam-packed with nutrients, protein, and fiber. Over 40 million meals have been served nationwide, and all of Nom Nom’s recipes have been vetted by the company’s two Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists (which says a lot about the level of care put into their food, considering under 100 of this type of nutritionist exists). Nom Nom also avoids using common filler ingredients like wheat and soy, and replaces them with improved fiber sources like kale, spinach, and sweet potatoes. And the owners of furry friends have reported back with rave reviews of Nom Nom, sharing that their dogs’ overall energy levels and health have improved from this more wholesome diet. So if you’re looking to add something new to your dog’s diet, you should definitely check out Nom Nom and see if it looks like the right fit for your BFFF (a.k.a. Best Furry Friend Forever).
