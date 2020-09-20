This Charging Hub Made My Desk More Organized

Working from home, I’ve become aware of how many wires are in my life. It seems like they are everywhere: from my computer to my phone to my headphones, you get the idea. I try to obscure wires behind my desk, but at the end of the day, you still need them to charge devices like Airpods, your phone, and maybe even your watch. And so, I had given up on eradicating wires or even just cleaning them up. And while base stations that wirelessly charge aren’t new, I found one that stands out from the rest by a mile, thanks to its charging capacity and sleek design.

Nomad’s Base Station Pro isn’t just a wireless charger, it’s an elegant piece of decor, suitable for any desk. It has the power and space to charge three devices at once—a phone, earbuds, and something else, like a watch. There’s an Apple Watch mount you can opt in for that’s free with the purchase of the charger. While other wireless chargers have lead to frustrated mornings with a barely-charged phone, Nomad has implemented a new technology that allows you to place your devices anywhere on it, and they will charge. Besides that, the charger has an ultra-sleek body, meaning it can fit pretty much on any desk and won’t look bulky or take up too much room.

Most importantly, this hub has decreased the amount of wires on my desk, which is step one in my organization regime. Step two is to deal with all of these loose papers. But that’s a different issue for a different day.

Base Station Pro Buy on NOMAD Goods $ 230

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.