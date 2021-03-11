Nomad Keeps My iPhone 12 Protected, Without the Ugly Bulk
PROTECTIVE MEASURES
While I respect those who swear by the no-case-life, I think it’s insane to not protect such a pricey piece of technology — especially one that holds precious information and is so vital to our day-to-day. Enter Nomad Rugged iPhone Case. This case is the perfect balance of classiness and protection. I can confidently take part in any activity without fear of my iPhone being damaged while also being able to walk (or Zoom) into a business meeting and feel proud to show off my ruggedly refined case.
Rugged Leather iPhone 12 Case
The Horween leather that Nomad uses shows off the imperfections of a life lived with the phone in tow. I love that it reminds me of my previous endeavors. I know from the moment I open my case, it becomes unique to me.I have also noticed a slightly raised TPE bumper along the front of my screen, helping resist scratches and chips on the Ceramic Shield my iPhone is so proud of — making me feel even more confident that my assistant, Siri, is safe and sound.
