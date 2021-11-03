Need a Gift for the Tech Enthusiast on Your List? These Leather Cases Will Knock Their Socks Off
You’re Covered
The holidays are quickly approaching (seriously, where did summer go?), and time is running out to get a gift for everyone on your list. Luckily, Nomad has premium cases and awesome-looking watch bands that will dazzle any Apple fan.
This leather case provides superior protection without compromising on aesthetics. It sports a sleek look, is made with refined Horween leather, comes in three vibrant colors, and supports wireless charging. Of course, it will protect any iPhone from unexpected tumbles, all thanks to its internal shock absorption and raised screen bumper.
Modern Leather Case
Available for iPhone XS to 13
Pick up a matching case for your loved one’s AirPods Pro, too! The leather case protects AirPods from unsightly scratches, supports wireless charging, and is designed to let the LED charging indicator shine through.
Modern Leather Case (AirPods Pro)
Available for AirPods too
Give an Apple Watch some extra flair by upgrading the band. This waterproof, flexible rubber sport band is available in five stunning colors, and nails the modern athletic look.
Sport Band
Available for all Apple Watches
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.