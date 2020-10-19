As a Remote Worker, I Don't Travel Anywhere Without the Nomatic Backpack

I'm a remote copywriter traveling the world, so finding a reliable backpack is vital for me. I need a backpack that’s versatile and durable enough to carry my laptop and other tech gear, whether I’m walking through London in the pouring rain or plodding through the sand on a hot baking day in a beach town in Mexico.

While I used to make do with a classic backpack without any extra features, this year, I met another digital nomad who introduced me to the marvel that is the Nomatic Backpack.

The Nomatic bag is high-end, made of strong and robust material to hold all your precious tech, keeping it safe from the prying hands of thieves as well as the unpredictable elements of the weather.The maximum capacity of the bag is 24 liters, which is more than enough for your day-to-day requirements while leaving plenty of room for clothes for an overnight stay. Plus, it’s super lightweight too, so it doesn’t weigh you down like many other travel backpacks tend to do.

As a neat freak, my favorite feature of the bag is all the extra pockets and compartments that make it super easy to organize your belongings. The removable organizing panel makes it easy to tailor the backpack to your exact needs, like working from the beach one week then up in the mountains another.The expandable capacity is excellent, too, especially for colder climates when you need to pack plenty of extra layers.

Since I’ve traveled on the road with the Nomatic backpack, my worries of ruining my gear have evaporated. I know that no matter what is thrown at me weather-wise, I can trust my bag not to crumple, leak, or ruin.

Nomatic Backpack Buy on Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.