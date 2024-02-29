Commemorate Life's Milestones With Non-Traditional and Luxurious Jewelry Made in NYC
From anniversaries to graduations to weddings, life's grandest moments deserve equally grand gifts. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone in your life or a loved one’s, Anna Sheffield—one of New York’s finest non-traditional jewelry brands—is the exquisite bow to crown any memorable moment.
Available for every birth sign, the Zodiac Charm necklace is cast in beautiful sterling silver and hand polished for an unparalleled and eye-catching shine.
Zodiac Charm Necklace
In some ancient cultures, the serpent represents creation and life. Mark the start of a new chapter in life like parenthood or career advancement with this 14K yellow gold choker featuring the silhouette of a coiled serpent.
Petit Serpent Talisman Choker in 14K Gold
Anna Sheffield’s signet ring is made from 14K gold and has diamond accents on each shoulder. But the real kicker is the ability to add your own custom engraving like a sentimental date or meaningful initials.
Classic Signet Ring in 14K Gold
