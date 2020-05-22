9-Year-Old Autistic Boy Found Dead in Miami Canal After Mother Reported Him Abducted

A 9-year-old severely autistic boy was found dead in a canal in Miami on Friday morning, just hours after his mother told police two men had ambushed her while driving and snatched her son from her vehicle.

The body of Alejandro Ripley, who was non-verbal, was reportedly found just a few miles from where his mother reported the abduction.

Patricia Ripley told police late Thursday that two men in a vehicle had cut her off as she drove with Alejandro, and one in a mask approached her car and demanded she give him drugs. When she told him she had none, she said he snatched her cell phone and abducted Alejandro. The 9-year-old was wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs at the time of the reported abduction.

On Friday afternoon, investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department said they were still reviewing various scenarios and not ruling anything out.

“We’re not ruling out foul play, but it may not be so we’ll see,” Detective Chris Thomas told reporters at a news conference.

“The statement that [the mother] gave us is that her child was abducted. Of course that’s definitely a possibility and we’re going to go with that information and we are investigating that case as an abduction,” he was quoted as saying by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Law enforcement had been searching for the boy, whose autism renders him unable to speak, since Thursday night. Police told The Miami Herald they are still interviewing the family. A law enforcement source quoted by the Herald said security footage from a Home Depot parking lot near where the boy was allegedly abducted showed Patricia Ripley sitting alone in her vehicle for about 20 minutes before she phoned police.