None of the Denver Broncos’ 4 Quarterbacks Can Play Because of COVID

The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks eligible to play as a Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints approaches. One quarterback, Jeff Driskel, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day, and the three others—Drew Lock, Blake Bortles, and Brett Rypien—were all deemed “high-risk” to other players because of their close contact with him. All four are barred from playing in Sunday’s game and were ordered to isolate at home. The team has, however, declined to forfeit, ESPN reports.