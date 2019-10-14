Noom’s Weight-Loss App Is About More Than Tracking Calories

CHEAT SHEET
How many diets have you started? After that initial high where you’re absolutely killing it, once you start thinking, “Can I never have ice cream again?”, how many diets have you stopped? Our culture puts a big emphasis on diets that centers nearly exclusively around what you’re eating and how much. Of course, this is huge: any diet addresses the food you’re eating. But why you’re eating – all the triggers besides hunger that cause you to graze – is at the core of why diets succeed or fail.
Noom is an app that takes a holistic, mindful approach to healthy dieting. It’s a meal tracker, sure, but it also provides a customized plan for altering negative thought patterns around food, a curriculum that’s been developed based on psychological studies. They use tons of research to create game plans (not meal plans) that help you break bad habits, set actionable goals, and identify deeper motivations for dieting – all of which help keep you pushing when the new-diet shine fades and you want to dive into a swimming pool filled with of mint chocolate chip mouth first.
Users new to Noom answer questions to build a demographic profile to create a plan that makes sense for them. The questions vary from the obvious (age, weight, eating habits) to the nuanced (medical issues, geographic location, attitude toward dieting). Interested in seeing what your personalized plan looks like? Head to noom.com to get started! | Start at Noom >
