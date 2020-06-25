Noose Found Hanging Outside Massachusetts Charter School on Juneteenth
Massachusetts authorities have launched an investigation into a noose that was found hanging outside a charter school on Juneteenth, school officials said. The noose was found “hanging from a structure” outside the Christa McAuliffe Charter School on June 19, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, the Framingham police reported. “We do not currently know who is responsible,” school officials said in the statement. “What we do know is that this racist act is abhorrent and stands in opposition to everything McAuliffe stands for and hopes to achieve. We soundly reject those acts [across the country] that threaten the safety, dignity, and well-being of anyone among us.” The school added it will “redouble” efforts to ensure the health and safety of every student and staff member—with an added focus on the Black community members “who were targeted in this incident.”