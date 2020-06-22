CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Noose Found in NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall
DEPLORABLE
NASCAR announced Sunday evening that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, its top Black driver. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement, adding that whoever is responsible will be banished from the sport. Wallace recently unveiled a Black Lives Matter car as protests over the death of George Floyd swept the nation, and he backed the belated ban on Confederate flags. In a tweet, he said the discovery of the noose left him "incredibly saddened” but more determined to fight racism. “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down,” he wrote.