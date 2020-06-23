Noose Found in NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage Had Been in Place for Months, FBI Says
The noose found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage had already been in place before Wallace began using the garage, the FBI announced Tuesday. During the course of an investigation, video footage showed that the noose was in the garage as early as October 2019, and members of another racing team who had used the same garage stated that they recalled seeing a tied pull-down handle, authorities said. The FBI noted that it did not appear to be aimed at Wallace, the only Black driver in Monday’s race, as “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that garage when the rope was left there. “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba,” NASCAR wrote in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”