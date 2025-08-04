NORAD Goes Blue in the Face Keeping Up With Trump’s Golfing Jaunts: Jets Scrambled

US fighter jets had to be scrambled twice Sunday to protect airspace over a Donald Trump golf tournament. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) placed Temporary Flight Restrictions over Bedminster, New Jersey—specifically over Trump’s course—while the president was visiting. According to Newsweek, NORAD begged private pilots to steer clear of the area, check for airspace closures, and ”familiarize themselves with updates to restricted airspace.“ NORAD posted information about the interceptions shared by the First Air Force, saying, “For the 2nd time this weekend, @NORADCommand fighters intercepted an aircraft violating restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ. Flares were deployed during this intercept.” By the end of Sunday, the First Air Force said ”there have been seven TFR violations" near Bedminster, and again urged pilots to check their notices. The president was visiting the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, where the White House bragged about his supposed golf prowess again, days after being accused of cheating at his course in Scotland. “Winning on and off the course,” the White House’s Instagram page bragged, showing a picture of Trump’s card at the course’s 2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.