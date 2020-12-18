CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Skeleton Mask Rapist Who Terrorized NorCal Gets 897 Years in Prison
LOCKED UP
Read it at CBS
Roy Waller, a serial rapist who terrorized Northern California for 15 years, was sentenced to 897 years in prison by a judge in Sacramento on Friday. Waller raped multiple women in several cities from 1991 to 2006, often while wearing a skeleton mask. In one case, he raped a woman on Halloween then called her at work weeks later to apologize. He was only caught in 2018 when his DNA was matched through the same genealogy website used to catch the Golden State Killer, who was sentenced earlier this year for another reign of terror across California. Up until his arrest, Waller had worked for 26 years as a safety officer at the University of California, Berkeley. The 60-year-old will never be eligible for parole.