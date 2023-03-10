This Celebrity-Favorite Beauty Oil is 20% Off During Nordstrom’s Beauty Event
GLOW FOR LESS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
About this time of year, despite having an arsenal of top-notch skin care products, my skin gets dry and dull (bleak winter days and stress can do that). While undoubtedly an extended beach holiday would help–until then, I recently added an all-natural, anti-aging face oil to my lineup, and it’s done wonders in tackling dry patches while giving me back a healthy glow. Even better, right now, it's 20% off at Nordstrom’s during the store’s beauty event.
True Botanicals is a sustainable beauty brand that delivers results without toxic ingredients. I’m chuffed to notice the deep hydration the Renew Pure Radiance Oil has given my face; check the photos and reviews for yourself. Famous fans include Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, and Eva Mendez, who also smartly uses it on her hands before donning gloves while cleaning.
If your vanity’s stuffed with beauty oils already, there are tons of other beauty goodies 20% off during Nordstrom's Beauty event until March 12, from legacy brands like Lancome and Kiehls, as well as newer lines like Dermaflash and Saturday Skin. The sale only runs through Sunday, March 12th, so shop before the deals are gone.
True Botanicals and Nordstrom Beauty Event
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.