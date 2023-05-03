Nordstrom Closing Stores in Downtown San Francisco Amid ‘Rampant’ Crime
SHUTTERED
Nordstrom is planning to close its two stores in downtown San Francisco, according to reports. The retailer’s chief stores officer emailed staff on Tuesday to say that “the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.” The Westfield mall, where one of the stores will shut down, said in a statement: “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area.” The statement continued to urge the city leaders to “find solutions to the key issues and lack of enforcement against rampant criminal activity.”