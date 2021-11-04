Be Still My Cart—Nordstrom's Epic Black Friday Starts Early This Year
We're used to retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target starting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals extra early, but historically, Nordstrom's followed the traditional Deals Week timeline more or less. Well, not this year. As of today, you can already start shopping Nordstrom's early Black Friday Sale 2021 ahead of the post-Turkey Day madness, which means you can get a jump start with all of your holiday and gift shopping so you're not scrambling at the last minute to cross off everyone on your list.
As we'd expect, Nordstrom's stellar Black Friday sale is chock full of massive discounts sitewide from premium kitchen accessories to designer denim, and plenty of affordable gifting options with universal appeal. Best of all, there are a slew of deals on brands that rarely get marked down, including UGG, Ganni, Reformation, Acne Studios, Barbour and so many more.
If last year's deals are any indication of what more's to come, we'll see even more deals across all categories with prices slashes up to 60 percent off, along with an additional 25 percent off clearance items. With a huge selection to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to some of our favorite early Nordstrom early Black Friday sale deals to shop ahead of the main shopping event later this month.
Bernardo Quilted Puffer Coat
Down from $220
All Clad Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Down from $105
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Down from $100
Balsalm Hill Artificial Christmas Tree
Down from $699
Lund London Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Down from $35
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jeans
Down from $128
MCM Anya Zipper Tote Bag
Down from $780
