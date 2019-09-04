CHEAT SHEET
SO LONG SUMMER
Take Up to 40% Off During Nordstrom’s Summer Sale, Just in Time for Summer to End
It may be the end of summer, but don’t tell Nordstrom. The retailer is in the midst of a Summer Sale that gets you up to 40% off hundreds of styles. Kick your feet back and give this last-ditch effort to hold onto summer a chance. What else could you ask for as a sendoff to the warm months? If you just cannot wait for it to be fall, why not add a pair of waterproof knee-high boots like the Noreen Boots from Blondo? Their sleek silhouette and neutral colors mean you can wear them with anything from jeans to dresses. Get them for $144 while the Summer Sale is on. Or opt for the Cole Haan Down & Feather Jacket and get a headstart on your outerwear options. At $150, it’s a warm and durable winter jacket you’ll have for years to come. On the men’s side, there’s a whole lot of workwear that needs your attention. The Zanella Parker Flat Front Solid Wool Dress Pants are $162 and are ready to be paired with a slick button-down shirt and dress shoes. Speaking of dress shoes, the 1901 Tiago Cap Toe Derby is on sale for $66 and has a classic, vintage feel that goes with anything. Whatever you choose from this sale, you’ll be getting a deal on a piece you’ll keep wearing. | Shop at Nordstrom >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.