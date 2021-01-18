Nordstrom Is Having a Great Sale. Here’s What to Get

A long weekend means taking a day to relax, maybe get some chores done, but it also means extra time to shop. This MLK weekend, one of the best sales out there is happening over at Nordstrom. They are taking an extra 25% off clearance items, as well as taking up to 40% off home essentials, marking down coats, and slashing prices on dresswear. Because there is just so much to choose from, we’ve hand picked some of our favorites.

Assorted 4-Pack Face Masks: We could all use some face masks right now and this is an excellent deal. They are washable, adjustable, and come in a pack of four fun designs.

Assorted 4-Pack Face Masks Down From $25 Buy at Nordstrom $ 8

UGG Flufette Slipper: Looking for the perfect WFH shoe? These might be the softest out there. Imagine walking on a plush rug all day, every day.

UGG Flufette Slipper Down From $90 Buy at Nordstrom $ 70

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Classic Chinos: These are my favorite chinos and they are over $100 off. Whenever I wear them, they are almost like wearing sweatpants, that’s how comfy they are.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Classic Chinos Down From $225 Buy at Nordstrom $ 113

Westborough Insulated Quilted Jacket: This is the perfect jacket to have on hand as things (hopefully) start to warm up. It’s lightweight but will keep you warm thanks to its quilted design.

Westborough Insulated Quilted Jacket Down From $139 Buy at Nordstrom $ 104

