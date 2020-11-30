CHEAT SHEET
    Take an Extra 40% Off at Nordstrom Rack for Cyber Monday

    CYBER MONDAY 2020

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nordstrom Rack

    Nordstrom Rack is one of my favorite places to shop. Their selection is vast and their discounts are always amazing. Speaking of discounts, you don’t want to miss this one: grab an extra 40% off sale items right now. That includes everything from womens jeans to mens outerwear and everything in between. Here are a few of our favorite deals.

    Nordstrom Washable Adult Face Masks (Unisex) - Set of 6

    Down from $24

    Buy at Nordstrom Rack$7

    Cole Haan Willa Suede Boot

    Down from $350

    Buy at Nordstrom Rack$91

    AG Marshall Chino Pants

    Down from $198

    Buy at Nordstrom Rack$40

    Vince Camuto Hooded Anorak Jacket

    Down from $260

    Buy at Nordstrom Rack$62

    Calvin Klein V-Neck Fit & Flare Dress

    Down from $90

    Buy at Nordstrom Rack$29

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish.