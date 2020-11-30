Take an Extra 40% Off at Nordstrom Rack for Cyber Monday
CYBER MONDAY 2020
- Extra 40% off clearance items at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose from clothing, to accessories, to shoes. There are even some face masks, too.
Nordstrom Rack is one of my favorite places to shop. Their selection is vast and their discounts are always amazing. Speaking of discounts, you don’t want to miss this one: grab an extra 40% off sale items right now. That includes everything from womens jeans to mens outerwear and everything in between. Here are a few of our favorite deals.
Nordstrom Washable Adult Face Masks (Unisex) - Set of 6
Down from $24
Cole Haan Willa Suede Boot
Down from $350
AG Marshall Chino Pants
Down from $198
Vince Camuto Hooded Anorak Jacket
Down from $260
Calvin Klein V-Neck Fit & Flare Dress
Down from $90
