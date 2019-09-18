Nordstrom Rack Is Discounting Hundreds of Jeans From Your Favorite Brands

Normally, Nordstrom Rack has a quick, three-day sale on a specific brand, but they’ve gone one step further and discounted an entire clothing category. It’s one of those sales that truly gives everyone and anyone options to choose from. Get up to 60% off top brands like Levi’s, Madewell, PAIGE, AG, and more.

A personal favorite of mine, the Levi’s Wedgie Straight Crop Released Hem Jeans are down to $40 during the sale. These jeans give you the perfect shape, dark denim, and a released hem detail to give any outfit a little edge. Or go for the KUT from the Kloth Boyfriend Jeans that are made of a great cotton/polyester/rayon/spandex blend to give you the right amount of structure but with some stretch. They’re on sale for $30. Guys can grab the Joe’s Jeans Athletic Faded Slim Fit Jeans for $60. These have the right amount of fade and whiskering to feel like you’ve already lived in them, even if you just put them on. This sale has denim for everyone, so if you’re in need of jeans, this is your one-stop-shop. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

