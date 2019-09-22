CHEAT SHEET
SET SALE
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 80% Off Hundreds of Styles This Weekend Only
As a longtime fan of the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, I was incredibly happy to see this new sale pop up. For the weekend only, you’re getting up to 80% off hundreds of styles. We’ll dive right in on some standouts that you should put into your cart ASAP. Add some boldness to your fall wardrobe with the Veronica Beard Marion Floral Silk Dress, down to $112. The long sleeves and ruched waist give it a polished look that you can pair with heels or boots alike. If you want to add a little flair to your casual shoe game, go for this wedge from Eileen Fisher. On sale for $90, it’s made from leather straps and a jute-wrapped wedge platform heel. Guys can add some upgraded pants to their collection with the Save Khaki American Twill Weekend Chino. These casual trousers are the ones you’ll want to wear to work, to the bar, to brunch—basically anywhere. They’re on sale for $52. And last but not least, penguin salt and pepper shakers. Need I say more? | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
