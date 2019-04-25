Ad by Nordstrom Rack
Everyone’s upgrading their footwear right now, replacing the previous season’s heavier-set workhorses with something lighter for spring and summer. And Nordstrom Rack’s sale on men’s sneakers and loafers is your ticket to an affordable and high-quality step up (pun very much intended). With nearly 2,000 options included and up to 60% off in savings, there’s something in this sale for anyone who appreciates a good deal on shoes. Looking at the best sellers in the sale, there are a few great shoes to get excited about. These Converse Chuck Taylors All Star sneakers give you a classic look with some boosted cushioning and support. At 50% off, you can get them for $30 right now. Looking for other comfortable options? Check out Aldo’s Jereradda slip-ons. For $30 (54% off), you’re getting a breathable, stylish slip-on with a woven midsole trim and textile construction. Or consider Steve Madden’s Oval Casual Derby shoes — they're going for $45 (47% off) and come in black, brown, or beige. Their padded footbed coupled with a leather accent at the heel make these a comfortable, elegant, and highly stylish pair of shoes for under $50. Whether your sights are on your next best running shoes, a pair of sneakers, or comfortable slip-ons, this expansive Nordstrom Rack sale is very likely going to have what you want — check out your options now as the sale runs for a limited time.
